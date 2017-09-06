Once a grimy gold-turned-coal-mining town, Crested Butte, perched high in a pretty mountain valley at nearly 8,900 feet in elevation, now boasts the state’s largest and one of its best-preserved National Historic Districts. Elk Avenue, the town’s main street, is lined with brightly colored, Victorian-era buildings packed with boutique shops and a great assortment of restaurants and brewpubs. If you are planning a visit, here are some recommendations for Crested Butte lodging.

The bulk of the slopeside accommodations are owned by the resort, and prices increase the closer to the lifts you get. Condominiums are often a better value than standard hotel rooms, especially for larger groups.

Downtown

The Ruby of Crested Butte (624 Gothic Ave., 800/390-1338, $149-299) is a highly lauded guesthouse whose six bright and comfortable rooms are tastefully furnished with antiques. There are beautiful views of Mt. Crested Butte from the rooms, a luxurious six-person hot tub, and a generous organic morning spread that Colorado Scenic Byways has rated “Crested Butte’s best breakfast.”

A block away, the Purple Mountain Bed and Breakfast (714 Gothic Ave., 970/349-5888, $119-249) has six rooms, each with a private bath and within easy walking distance of the historic district. The gourmet multi-course breakfast includes locally roasted coffee, and the lodge also has a Ghirardelli hot chocolate bar, Colorado craft beer on tap, and delicious desserts to finish off your perfect day. Guests must be 16 years or older.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

The family-owned Nordic Inn (14 Treasury Rd., 970/349-5542, $85-255) is located in the only remaining original hotel that opened in 1963, along with the resort. Although it lacks frills, it’s a great value with large rooms, plus a free, hearty continental breakfast served in the spacious dining room and an electric shuttle to drive you to and from the base area.

Much higher on the luxury (and price) scale, the 226-room Grand Lodge Resort & Suites (6 Emmons Rd., 970/349-8000, $239) is a large, less-personal hotel. Given its location just 200 yards from the slopes and the comfortable, oversized rooms, the prices are surprisingly affordable (for a ski resort), especially for the suites. Amenities include a spa, indoor-outdoor pool, and a steaming outdoor hot tub.

An excellent ski-in, ski-out property, the Elevation Hotel and Spa (500 Gothic Rd., 970/251-3000, $153-199) is located steps from both the Silver Queen Express and Red Lady Express lifts. It offers nine different configurations of rooms and suites, many of which have balconies with views of the slopes and beautiful Mt. Crested Butte, as well as small kitchenettes. The hotel also has an indoor heated pool, a town shuttle, and a free ski valet so you don’t have to lug your gear up to your room.

