Buying the Boleto Turistico: Cusco’s Tourist Ticket

Cusco’s boleto turístico covers admission to 16 sites. At first glance, it seems overpriced at US$40 (US$20 for students under age 26 with ISIC card), but when you consider the total number of sites, it is worth it. More importantly, rules have changed, and individual entrance fees are no longer possible at most of the included sites, so you cannot get into must-see ruins such as Sacsayhuamán, Pisac, and Ollantaytambo without this ticket.

The ticket can be bought at the entrances to most major sites or at COSITUC (Av. El Sol 103, #102, 8am-6pm Mon.-Fri.). Unfortunately, the pass only lasts 10 days and this is strictly enforced. If you are doing the Inca Trail first, buy the ticket afterwards.

The ticket covers these 16 sites:

Museo Municipal de Arte Contemporáneo

Museo Histórico Regional

Museo de Arte Popular

Museo de Sitio Coricancha

Centro Qosqo de Arte Nativo

Monumento a Pachacútec

Sacsayhuamán

Q’enqo

Puca Pucara

Tambo Machay

Pisac

Ollantaytambo

Moray

Chinchero

Tipon

Pikillacta

If you don’t plan on visiting both Cusco and the Sacred Valley then consider purchasing a lower-priced circuit ticket (US$27). There are three circuits to choose from: the Sacred Valley (over two days), Cusco Inca sites, and Cusco museums (one day only).

Notable sites that are, rather frustratingly, not included in the ticket are the unmissable Coricancha temple (US$3.50) and the interesting Museo de Arte y Monasterio de Santa Catalina (US$2.50), but if you go to both you only pay US$5. The Catedral de Cusco (US$8.50), Iglesia de la Compañía (US$3.50), Iglesia San Blas (US$6), and the Museo de Arte Religioso (US$6) are not covered either, but if you plan to go to all four you can buy the boleto religioso at the entrance of any of these sites for US$15 (US$6 for students under age 26 with ISIC card). Other interesting sites not included are the Iglesia de la Merced (US$2.50), Museo Inka (US$4), and the Museo de Arte Precolombino (US$8).

