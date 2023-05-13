See the Best of Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque in Six Days

While you could conceivably explore Santa Fe, Taos, and Albuquerque for weeks on end, seeking out ever more remote hiking trails and sweeping vistas, six days gives just enough time to appreciate the distinct character of each community.

The plaza in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo © Thomas Fikar/123rf.

Day 1

Arrive at Albuquerque’s Sunport airport; make your way directly to Santa Fe. For old-school style, stay at La Fonda—it’s a short stroll to The Shed for dinner, and you can cap the evening with a margarita in the lively hotel lobby bar.

Day 2

Start with a breakfast burrito at Tia Sophia’s, then stroll around the plaza. Depending on your interests, visit the history museum at the Palace of the Governors or the New Mexico Museum of Art. Pop in to see the winding staircase at the Loretto Chapel, then cruise the galleries on Canyon Road, finishing up with drinks and tapas, and maybe even dancing at El Farol.

Cave dwelling in Bandelier National Monument. Photo © Dean_Fikar/iStock.

Day 3

Get an early start to Bandelier National Monument, followed by lunch at El Parasol in Española. In midafternoon, return to Santa Fe to explore the House of Eternal Return, followed by happy hour drinks in the Railyard at Cowgirl BBQ. Settle in for dinner at Joseph’s or Bouche.

Day 4

Drive to Taos via the low road, detouring to the pilgrimage site of Chimayó. Stop for lunch at Zuly’s in Dixon. In Taos, head straight to Taos Pueblo. Admire the sunset at the Rio Grande Gorge, then stop at the Adobe Bar at the Taos Inn for a margarita and head up the road for dinner at The Love Apple or Orlando’s.

San Francisco de Asis welcomes visitors at the southern edge of Taos. Photo © Steven Horak.

Day 5

In the morning, have breakfast at Gutiz or Michael’s Kitchen, and, on your way out of town, stop by San Francisco de Asis Church. Drive back to Albuquerque via the high road past Truchas and Las Trampas, then along the Turquoise Trail, stopping for lunch in Cerrillos or Madrid before visiting the Tinkertown Museum.

In Albuquerque, take a sunset ride up the Sandia Peak Tramway. Enjoy dinner and drinks downtown.

Day 6

Have a big breakfast at The Frontier and, if time allows, stroll around Nob Hill before catching your plane out of the Albuquerque airport.

Steven Horak About the When Steven Horak uprooted his life in New York City to move to Santa Fe, he wasn't quite sure what to expect, beyond a new home that would be very different from his old one. Even after a few years in New Mexico, his life is still an adventure. Each day begins and ends with views of the awe-inspiring Sangre de Cristo mountains, which serve as a constant reminder of what makes high desert living so special.



Steven Horak About the When Steven Horak uprooted his life in New York City to move to Santa Fe, he wasn't quite sure what to expect, beyond a new home that would be very different from his old one. Even after a few years in New Mexico, his life is still an adventure. Each day begins and ends with views of the awe-inspiring Sangre de Cristo mountains, which serve as a constant reminder of what makes high desert living so special.

Steven's wanderlust began during a year studying abroad at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. Since then he has traveled extensively, contributing to travel guidebooks on Canada, Costa Rica, and the Czech Republic, among others. He also works as a journalist, communications specialist, and photographer. You can view his photo gallery at stevenhorak.smugmug.com.

