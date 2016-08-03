Best Beaches of Phuket and Ko Samui

Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to relax under a palm tree or a chance to lie out all day and party all night, you’ll find it on Samui and Phuket.

Best Beaches of Phuket

Kata Beach: One of Phuket’s most popular beaches is a great place for families because it’s got something for everyone and it’s also one of the prettiest beaches on the island. You’ll find a wide variety of places to stay on Kata Beach, from resorts with kids’ clubs to inexpensive guesthouses. And if you want to grab a meal, or just explore the area, you can do almost everything on foot, as the village, which connects to neighboring Karon Village, is just behind the beach. There’s no intense partying going on here, but if you want to grab a drink and listen to some music after the kids are asleep, you’ll find plenty of places to do so.

The small, curved beach on northwest Phuket, on the Andaman Sea, is another great choice for families. It’s surrounded by pine trees and hotels, with none of the party scene of the island’s southern beaches. Patong Beach: It’s not just the long, wide beach, soft sand, and warm water that make Patong a great choice for those who want to party; it also has the most vibrant nightlife scene on the island of Phuket. Scores of bars and discos are usually filled with visitors and locals ’til all hours of the night.

Best Beaches along the Andaman Coast

West Rai Le Beach: Surrounded by limestone cliffs, this small stretch of beach in Krabi on the Andaman coast has some of the best scenery in the country. Kayak rental on the beach, plenty of rock-climbing routes, and easy day trips to snorkeling spots make West Rai Le a great choice if you’re looking for some adventure, too.

Best Beaches in Ko Samui and the Samui Archipelago

Bo Phut Beach: This beach is home to Samui’s popular Fisherman’s Village and offers a little bit of everything—a pretty beach, good accommodations, and plenty of places to eat, drink, and shop.

Excerpted from the First Edition of Moon Phuket & Ko Samui.