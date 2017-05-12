Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Junior Ranger Programs: Raising Environmentally-Conscious Kids

By Joshua Berman, author of Moon Colorado Camping

My daughters, 5 and 8 years old, bravely approached the National Park Service ranger behind a desk in the Colorado National Monument visitor’s center. He took off his hat, set it on the counter next to him, and asked to see their completed Junior Ranger activity booklets, which they each proudly held by their side.

young girl speaking to a park ranger over a counter
The author’s eldest daughter answers the questions of a ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in order to earn her Junior Ranger badge. Photo © Joshua Berman.

This was our first time participating in the Junior Ranger program, an activity-based program in nearly all national parks, aimed primarily at kids ages 5 to 13. We were in the middle of a family road trip through Colorado, during which we used most of the state’s National Parks and Monuments as dots to connect with our big white minivan.

The ranger at the gate to Colorado National Monument, just south of Fruita near the Utah border, had handed us the empty booklets when we arrived the day before. We’d been working hard on them since—checking off wildlife and plant species the girls had spotted around our campsite, answering quiz questions about geography and campground etiquette, etc.

The booklets, which are specific to hundreds of parks and monuments and organized for different children of all age groups, are fashioned like scavenger hunts. Personally, I love that beyond being educational, they encourage creative expression with sections requiring the reader to go to certain vista points and draw.

three children drawing in workbooks with supervised by a park ranger
Three daughters, three badges—submitting their Junior Ranger booklets at Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve in Colorado. Photo © Joshua Berman.

My girls had taken these assignments particularly seriously, and held their breath as the ranger thumbed through the pages. Finally, he looked up approvingly and said, “Raise your right hand and repeat after me.”

“As Junior Rangers,” he began. “As junior rangers,” they repeated, beginning the oath:

“I promise to protect Colorado National Monument, and all the rocks, and the plants, and animals, and chipmunks, and the cactuseses.”

They giggled as he continued: “And after I leave, I will learn about, and protect the natural world, and all the national parks, and I’ll stay safe, and I’ll drink lots of water, and I’ll pick up litter, unless it’s gross.” More laughter. “High fives! Nice job, girls!”

The visitor center broke into applause as they accepted their badges, smiling ear to ear.

That summer, my girls proceeded to earn even more badges: in Mesa Verde National Park, where they identified local animal species and visited archaeological sites; in Grand Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, where they had to visit a lookout and draw the landscape; and at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, where we bought them green, wide-brimmed ranger hats on which to pin their growing collection of badges.

child with a large floppy hat covered in ranger badges
Joshua’s daughter proudly shows off her Junior Ranger badges at Rocky Mountain National Park. Photo © Joshua Berman.

For me, nothing exemplifies the idea of passing the stewardship of our public lands from one generation to the next than the Junior Ranger program. The gravity of this sank in for me that morning at Colorado National Monument.

After the ranger presented my girls with their very first badges and certificates, he put his classic flat-brimmed hat back on and asked them one last question: “Who does Colorado National Monument belong to?”

“To all of us,” answered my 8-year-old, the attentive student.

“That’s right,” he said. “It belongs to all of us. So we have to take good care of it.”

Related Travel Guides

Moon Colorado Camping

Moon Colorado Camping

by

Join local expert and camping aficionado Joshua Berman for an unforgettable experience.


Moon USA National Parks

Moon USA National Parks

by

They’ve been dubbed America’s best idea for a reason: get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States with Moon USA National Parks.


National Parks

National Parks

by

Illustrated by

With

With

Calling all Junior Rangers! This fun-filled guide explores the wonders and weirdness of more than 75 U.S. parks, monuments, and landmarks, from Acadia to Zion.

Pin it for Later

Junior Rangers Pinterest graphic