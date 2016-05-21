The best hikes in Redwood National Park can be a short stop to experience the forest on a few choice trails, a longer stay for camping and a trip to the backcountry, or anything in between. There are also invigorating adventure trails, and wonderfully scenic routes to incredible vistas. Before you set foot on a trail, it’s always a good idea to pick up a map at any of the visitors centers. Backcountry hikers are encouraged to speak with the rangers to answer questions or just to pick their brains for good route advice.

More than 200 miles (322 km) of trails weave through old-growth forests, colorful meadows, prairies, and primeval beaches. Northern trails that start along US-199 near Hiouchi and end at the Klamath River include Leiffer-Ellsworth Loop Trail, a 2.6-mile loop in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. The trailhead is off Walker Road, less than a half-mile from the US-199 junction. Head clockwise along Leiffer Loop to the Ellsworth Loop split-off, which bends around the south edge of Leiffer Loop. A less-traveled path, it passes through vine maple, California Hazel, and red huckleberries, before climbing 200 feet on a densely wooded hillside to flatter land near the Smith River. Expect spectacular views and very little foot traffic.

Saddler Skyline Trailhead is located in Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park between campsites 7 and 8 in the Mill Creek Campground. It’s a 1.5-mile moderate hike with some steep grades and switchbacks. The trail is filled with numerous brush, wild ginger, huckleberry, California blackberry, and wildlife.

For an exhilarating adventure, Little Bald Hills Trail is a vigorous bike trail (and it’s horse friendly), located in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, offering a 3.3-mile primitive ride to the campsite and 4.8 miles to the park boundary. The trailhead is on the east end of Howland Hill Road. The trek is steep, rising 1,800 feet in elevation through a changing scenery of lush lowland redwoods, various shrubs, flowered meadows, and a few small ocean views before coming to the park boundary. Head back or continue through the Smith River National Recreation Area to Paradise Trail and on to South Fork Road; it’s all downhill.

Although the redwoods are best known for towering trees, the nearly continuous Coastal Trail offers a 70-mile (142 km) journey along seaside bluffs, where on a clear day you can look out over endless blue waters, perhaps spotting spouting gray whales. Sea creatures hide in secluded tidepools and driftwood collects below the jagged sea cliffs. There are several access points such as Hidden Beach in Redwood National Park.

The Hidden Beach section of the Coastal Trail is 7.8 miles long, ascending approximately 1,390 feet above sea level. The trailhead is off US-101 at the north end of the Lagoon Creek parking lot, just before the Trees of Mystery attraction (via south). The trail is somewhat primitive as it climbs along spruce-covered bluffs; there are no redwoods on the Coastal Trail. At the first divide, a short loop curves to the left following the edge of a lagoon (and the humming of the highway), or continue to the right toward a more scenic journey without highway interruption. Blackberry, bushels of ferns, tall red alder, and spruce border the pathway, offering peeks of the ocean, before you arrive at a nice open viewpoint. The trail culminates through a grassy hillside that gives way to views of the rushing Klamath River.

One of the best mid-spring to early summer hikes is on the Redwood National and State Parks’ southern trail in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park. The Rhododendron Trail is a colorful 6.8-mile wonderland filled with trees, bushes, red huckleberry, blackberry, and beautiful blooms of bright pink and red rhododendrons. It is the perfect landscape, favored among painters and photographers.

There are several access points from trails that traverse the pathway (Cathedral Trees Trail, the Brown Creek Trail, and South Fork Trail), but the main trailhead is located just off the east side of Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway.

