Accessible Sights and Drives in Death Valley

Death Valley may be known for its ruggedness, but it is still possible to experience many of the park’s natural wonders and historical sites without going into rough backcountry or traveling on a trail that does not meet ADA standards. These recommended destinations include drives and sights easily seen from parking areas as well as two wheelchair-accessible trails.

Access for Travelers with Disabilities

An Access Pass is available for free to U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent disabilities. Passes can be obtained at a visitor center or ranger station in Death Valley. The pass is part of the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series and can be used to cover entrance fees at 2,000 other locations, including national forests and national wildlife refuges.

All museums, visitor centers, and contact stations within the park abide by ADA-compliant guidelines and are accessible to all visitors. Most developed campgrounds within the park have accessible sites and restrooms, including Furnace Creek and Sunset Campgrounds in the Furnace Creek Area, Stovepipe Wells Campground, Emigrant Campground in the Panamint Springs area (which does not accommodate RVs or campers), and Mesquite Spring in the Scotty’s Castle area. For the most scenic and pleasant accessible camping, Mesquite Spring is the best bet. Most sites are paved, widely spaced, and flat—even those not designated as ADA compliant. There are accessible restrooms with flush toilets.

Throughout the park, accessible restrooms with flush toilets are located at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Stovepipe Wells General Store, Scotty’s Castle Visitor Center, Grapevine Ranger Station, and Emigrant Campground picnic area. Pit toilets, located at many sights and campgrounds throughout the park including Badwater Basin and the Eureka Dunes, are also wheelchair-accessible but may require assistance to use.

There is only one wheelchair-accessible hiking trail in the park: the Salt Creek Trail in the Stovepipe Wells area. A small parking area leads to a boardwalk trail that covers a one-mile loop alongside Salt Creek. Outside the park boundaries, the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge has wheelchair-accessible boardwalk trails. Although accessible trails are limited in the area, there are many sights and drives available to visitors with physical disabilities.

Accessible Sights in Death Valley National Park

Roads are paved or graded dirt, and in most cases there are no formal parking spaces.

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: Graded dirt roads throughout the refuge lead to wheelchair-accessible boardwalks through the Mojave's largest remaining oasis. Roads should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

Badwater Basin: A paved road leads to a paved parking area, where a wheelchair ramp allows access to the salt flats.

Devil's Golf Course: A graded dirt road leads to a small parking area with close-up views of strange salt formations.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes: A paved road to the parking area offers close-up views of these dunes.

Eureka Dunes: A graded dirt road leads to the foot of spectacular sand dunes.

Ubehebe Crater: A paved road leads to a small parking area at the edge of a colorful volcanic crater.

Trona Pinnacles: A graded dirt road leads to haunting tufa rock formations left over from an ancient lake bed.

Artist's Drive: A short, scenic drive on a paved road with beautiful views of colorful hills.

Titus Canyon Road: This one-way, 27-mile road may not be appropriate for a van with a lowered floor. Carefully consider this drive, check road conditions, and proceed with caution.

Harmony Borax Works: A graded dirt road leads to a small parking area. The road should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

Wildrose Charcoal Kilns: A graded dirt road leads to a parking area. The road should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

Warm Springs Camp: A graded dirt road. Depending on road conditions, this drive may not be appropriate for a van with a lowered floor. Carefully consider this drive, check road conditions, and proceed with caution.

Goldfield: A paved road leads to the small Nevada mining town. There are dirt roads throughout the town.

Ballarat: A graded dirt road leads to the mostly abandoned mining town and a general store run by a caretaker. The road should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

Rhyolite: A graded dirt road should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

Salt Creek: A graded dirt road leads to a parking area; a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk traverses a one-mile loop along the banks of Salt Creek. The road should be accessible for any vehicle, including a van with a lowered floor; however, road conditions are always subject to change.

