Moon & Hello Ranger Present: Outdoors Travel and National Parks IG Live Series
Moon Travel Guides and Hello Ranger are joining forces to bring you an Instagram Live event series starting April 22nd, 2021. Every other Thursday, the founders of Hello Ranger, Brad and Matt Kirouac, will be in conversation with a Moon author on a variety of topics including responsible travel in the outdoors, insider knowledge of national parks and local communities, and lesser-known spots around the parks. Join us to get recommendations and local perspective on visiting parks and other outdoors spaces in the United States and Canada.
Attendees will also be entered to win a copy of the author’s book!
About Hello Ranger:
Hello Ranger is a national parks community social application, podcast, and blog, with “community” being the key word. Our goal is to showcase and support the communities that are connected through national parks, from families and van-lifers to retirees, artists, educators, diverse groups, and those with disabilities. National parks are the rare places where we can all find common ground, and become #UnitedByNature.
As a community, we strive to highlight what makes us all unique as individuals experiencing these magnificent places, but it’s also important to spotlight how they bring us together. We do so with our national parks travel podcast and our crew of ambassadors, representing different regions, diversities, and lifestyles through stories and experiences, and we expand upon this ethos with our social community app, which brings the national parks community into the palm of your hand.
Sounds Cool! Where/When is it Happening?
Be sure to follow @hellorangerusa, @moonguides, and the authors listed below on Instagram so that you are notified when the Live goes live! Here’s the lineup:
Date/Time: 4/22/21, 6pm CDT
Author: Jason Frye, @beardedwriter
Topic: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Date/Time: 5/6/21, 6PM CT
Author: Becky Lomax, @beckyjlomax
Topic: Glacier National Park
Date/Time: 5/20/21, 6PM CT
Author: Matt Wastradowski, @wastro
Topic: Hiking Oregon’s parks
Date/Time: 6/3/21, 6PM CT
Author: Lisa Maloney, @hikingalaska
Topic: Alaska’s national parks
Date/Time: 6/17/21, 6PM CT
Author: Carolyn Heller, @carolynbheller
Topic: Banff, Jasper, and other must-visit parks in Canada
Date/Time: 7/1/21, 6PM CT
Author: Craig Hill, @chillnews
Topic: Hiking Washington’s parks
Date/Time: 7/15/21, 6PM CT
Author: Margaret Littman, @littmanwrites
Topic: Nature stops from Nashville to New Orleans
Date/Time: 7/29/21, 6PM CT
Author: Joshua Berman, @tranquilotravel
Topic: Camping in Colorado’s parks
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use