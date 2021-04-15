Moon & Hello Ranger Present: Outdoors Travel and National Parks IG Live Series

Moon Travel Guides and Hello Ranger are joining forces to bring you an Instagram Live event series starting April 22nd, 2021. Every other Thursday, the founders of Hello Ranger, Brad and Matt Kirouac, will be in conversation with a Moon author on a variety of topics including responsible travel in the outdoors, insider knowledge of national parks and local communities, and lesser-known spots around the parks. Join us to get recommendations and local perspective on visiting parks and other outdoors spaces in the United States and Canada.

Attendees will also be entered to win a copy of the author’s book!

About Hello Ranger:

Hello Ranger is a national parks community social application, podcast, and blog, with “community” being the key word. Our goal is to showcase and support the communities that are connected through national parks, from families and van-lifers to retirees, artists, educators, diverse groups, and those with disabilities. National parks are the rare places where we can all find common ground, and become #UnitedByNature.

As a community, we strive to highlight what makes us all unique as individuals experiencing these magnificent places, but it’s also important to spotlight how they bring us together. We do so with our national parks travel podcast and our crew of ambassadors, representing different regions, diversities, and lifestyles through stories and experiences, and we expand upon this ethos with our social community app, which brings the national parks community into the palm of your hand.

Sounds Cool! Where/When is it Happening?

Be sure to follow @hellorangerusa, @moonguides, and the authors listed below on Instagram so that you are notified when the Live goes live! Here’s the lineup:

Date/Time: 4/22/21, 6pm CDT

Author: Jason Frye, @beardedwriter

Topic: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Date/Time: 5/6/21, 6PM CT

Author: Becky Lomax, @beckyjlomax

Topic: Glacier National Park

Date/Time: 5/20/21, 6PM CT

Author: Matt Wastradowski, @wastro

Topic: Hiking Oregon’s parks

Date/Time: 6/3/21, 6PM CT

Author: Lisa Maloney, @hikingalaska

Topic: Alaska’s national parks

Date/Time: 6/17/21, 6PM CT

Author: Carolyn Heller, @carolynbheller

Topic: Banff, Jasper, and other must-visit parks in Canada

Date/Time: 7/1/21, 6PM CT

Author: Craig Hill, @chillnews

Topic: Hiking Washington’s parks

Date/Time: 7/15/21, 6PM CT

Author: Margaret Littman, @littmanwrites

Topic: Nature stops from Nashville to New Orleans

Date/Time: 7/29/21, 6PM CT

Author: Joshua Berman, @tranquilotravel

Topic: Camping in Colorado’s parks

