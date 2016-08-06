Two-Day Okanagan Winery Tour Road Trip

This two-day winery tour road trip through the Okanagan focuses on experiencing a wide variety of wines and culture. The route’s easily done from south to north, as it’s described here, or vice-versa.

Start your day in Osoyoos at the southern tip of the Okanagan Valley with an early morning stroll along the Lake Osoyoos shore, ideally with a hot drink and a sourdough cinnamon bun from the Lake Village Bakery. Before it gets too hot, visit the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre to learn about the region’s ecology and First Nations culture. Stop into nearby Nk’Mip Cellars to sample the wares at Canada’s first aboriginal-owned winery.

Then it’s time to begin wine touring in earnest. You can make several stops along the Black Sage Bench; Burrowing Owl, Black Hills Estate Winery, Church and State Wines, and Platinum Bench (where you can do bread- and wine-tasting) are all here, and you can enjoy lunch on the patio at the Vineyard Kitchen at Black Hills. Another option is to follow Highway 97 north toward Oliver, visiting Hester Creek, Tinhorn Creek, and Maverick Wines along the way.

In the late afternoon, check into your accommodations—the Watermark Beach Resort Hotel in Osoyoos or The Guest House at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery are both excellent choices—to relax before dinner, maybe with a swim in the pool. Then have a leisurely evening meal at one of the winery restaurants, such as The Sonora Room at Burrowing Owl or Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek. Plan to arrive before the sun sets, so you can take in the views across the valley from their terraces.

The next morning, check out of your hotel and drive north on Highway 97 toward Penticton, where you can explore the wineries in Naramata, including Joie Farm, Therapy Vineyards, and Upper Bench Winery & Creamery. Pick up a picnic lunch at The Bench Artisan Food Market or sit down at one of the winery restaurants, like the Patio at Lake Breeze.

When you’re done exploring Naramata, get back on Highway 97, continuing north around Okanagan Lake to Kelowna. If you’d like to check out more wineries along the way, stop at Mission Hill Family Estate or Quails’ Gate on Kelowna’s Westside. Then head for Myra Canyon for a late afternoon bike ride along the Kettle Valley Railway, where you can cross a series of reconstructed trestle bridges high above the canyon floor.

After settling into your Kelowna hotel, stop for a pre-dinner libation at one of the city’s brewpubs, like the Tree Brewing Beer Institute or BNA Brewing. Then have dinner at Waterfront Wines or RauDZ Regional Table, where you can compare notes on the best wines that you’ve tasted during your two days in the Okanagan.

