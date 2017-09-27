Restaurants in Puerto Los Cabos

The new and impressive Puerto Los Cabos Marina in San José del Cabo is the home-away-from-home to many of the yachts and boats that come to the Los Cabos region. The 200 slips can hold boats up to 122 meters in length.

As Mexico’s largest private marina, Puerto Los Cabos is a destination that’s home to so much more than just boats. The marina attracts tourists with a plethora of activities such as Hydro fly boarding, a dolphin experience, an activity center, and a number of restaurants, including The Container Restaurant & Bar. Hotels like the Ritz-Carlton and El Ganzo operate here in Puerto Los Cabos, in addition to Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman-designed golf courses.

Mexican

Located at La Marina Inn, George’s Restaurant (Calle los Pescadores, tel. 624/142-4166, 8am-10pm daily, US$8-14) is cozy and serves seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. Garlic shrimp, lobster, and oysters Rockefeller are some menu favorites. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at affordable prices. Don’t miss the large and delicious margaritas.

International

Fashioned out of a shipping container, The Container Restaurant & Bar (Puerto Los Cabos Marina, tel. 624/105-6628, 8am-10:30pm daily, US$12-20) features prime marina views. The open-air restaurant has a fun atmosphere and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as a full bar. Salads, seafood, and Mexican food are all on the menu.

In a funky two-story palapa overlooking the marina in La Playita, El Marinero Borracho/The Drunken Sailor (Calle Cabrilla, tel. 624/105-6464, noon-10pm Tues.-Sun., US$8-10) features Mexican-style seafood with an international twist. Try the Vietnamese-style seafood taco and a michelada while enjoying sunset over the marina.

