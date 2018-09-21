From Trucks to Taquerias: the Best Tacos in Los Angeles

Tacos are as much a part of Los Angeles as palm trees, sunshine, and salty ocean breezes. They’re an essential street-food-turned-gourmet fixture of L.A.’s culinary scene. Today, it’s possible to find tacos just like your abuela makes them, but you’re also bound to discover unique approaches to the classic handheld favorite—think farm-to-table, Korean fusion, truffle-infused, and more.

The first decision: head to a restaurant or find a taco truck?

The best tacos you’ll find on four wheels:

Tracking down a good taco truck is part research, part luck, and part smartphone scavenger hunt. The best way to ensure a good taco truck meal is to choose your desired truck ahead of time and use that truck’s website or Twitter page to get the truck’s daily schedule.

If you’re in the mood for something traditional, start your search at Guerrilla Tacos for fresh, farm-to-table offerings, Ricky’s Fish Tacos, or Leo’s Tacos Truck (delicious spit-fire meat at its finest). Order three to five tacos, pay with cash, and take a sidewalk seat to enjoy your very Angeleno treat.

Kogi BBQ is one of the original and most popular Los Angeles food trucks. It first opened to lines of hundreds of people waiting to order their specialty caramelized Korean barbecue short rib tacos. You can also order unique favorites like the calamari taco, or have kimchi added to any taco or burrito on the menu. Kogi’s is still popular, and you can find its daily schedule both on Twitter and on the Koji BBQ website.

Taquerias for days:

If you want to eat tacos in a restaurant, Los Angeles has you covered. You can’t go wrong with the following taquerias: Guisados, with locations in West Hollywood and Echo Park, has doughy, spicy creations. For playful fusion tacos like vegan banh mi and ahi tuna, try Tacos Tu Madre in Los Feliz. And for gourmet tacos with vegetarian-friendly options, check out B.S. Taqueria downtown. Hungover? HomeState in Silver Lake has mouthwatering breakfast tacos.

