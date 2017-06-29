10 Best Boston Restaurants for Road Trippers

Lobster rolls and raw bars, classic deli sandwiches, high tea, and doughnut ice cream sandwiches—no matter what you’re craving, Boston’s best restaurants have you covered.

Beacon Hill

Sam LaGrassa’s (44 Province St., 617/357-6861, Mon.-Fri. 11am-3:30pm, $9-13): It’s worth the wait for classic deli sandwiches piled high with pastrami and all the fixings.

Downtown and the Waterfront

Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Cafe (86 Bedford St., 617/482-1888, Mon.-Fri. 11am-6:30pm, Sat. 11:30am-7pm, $5-11): Broad, hand-pulled noodles are rolled in chili, garlic, and aromatic spices at this Chinatown landmark.

O Ya (9 East St., 617/654-9900, Tues.-Thurs. 5pm-9:30pm, Fri.-Sat. 5pm-10pm, $50-70): Creative sushi gets museum-quality presentation in a hushed, elegant restaurant.

North End

Regina’s Pizzeria (11½ Thatcher St., 617/227-0765, Sun.-Thurs. 11am-11:30pm, Fri.-Sat. 11am-12:30am, $8-16): Just-thin-enough crusts, fresh ingredients, and a bit of North End attitude have made this neighborhood pizza place a true classic.

Neptune Oyster (63 Salem St., 617/742-3474, Sun.-Thurs. 11:30am-10pm, Fri.-Sat. 11:30am-11pm, $22-39): The lobster rolls alone would make this chic, North End restaurant a destination, and the raw bar is the best in the city.

Modern Pastry (257 Hanover St., 617/523-3783, daily 6:30am-11:30pm, $2-8): The debate over the North End’s best cannoli rages on, but the crispy, creamy version at this classic spot is a strong contender.

Fenway and Back Bay

Mei Mei (506 Park Dr., 857/250-4959, Sun. and Tues.-Wed. 11am-9pm, Mon. 11am-2:30pm, Thurs.-Sat. 11am-10pm, $7-19): Dig into a “Double Awesome” breakfast sandwich for the iconic experience at this eclectic, Chinese American café, or order from its creative, constantly changing menu.

The Courtyard Restaurant (700 Boylston St., 617/859-2282, Mon.-Sat. 11:30am-3:30pm, afternoon tea $39): Sip tea and nibble scones with a view of Boston Public Library’s gracious courtyard.

South End

Blackbird Doughnuts (492 Tremont St., Mon.-Fri. 7am-6pm, Sat.-Sun. 8am-8pm, $3-5): Both sweet and savory doughnuts get rave reviews, but the doughnut ice cream sandwich is the real showstopper.

Mike & Patty’s (12 Church St., 617/423-3447, Mon.-Tues. 8am-2pm, Wed.-Fri. 7:30am-2pm, Sat.-Sun. 7:30am-2:30pm, $5-11): This itsy-bitsy shop serves Boston’s best breakfast sandwiches.

