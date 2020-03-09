Top Spots to Experience Ancient Greece

History and archaeology buffs will have a field day in Greece (pun intended). Although nearly all the islands have some sort of ruins and museums, Samothrace, Crete, and Delos (accessible from both Mykonos or Naxos) have particularly fabulous places to visit. Here are the top spots to discover Greek history and experience Ancient Greece firsthand:

Parthenon, Athens

One of the most awe-inspiring places in Western civilization, the Parthenon, still stands in all its glory above the Acropolis.

Palace Of Knossos, Crete

The best preserved of the Minoan palaces, the Palace of Knossos is a testament to the ferocious strength and power of the mysterious Minoan civilization.

Sanctuary Of The Great Gods, Samothrace

Feel the energy at this mysterious temple complex dating back to the 7th century BC. The site was used to worship the “Great Gods,” but the true meaning behind the place still has archaeologists scratching their heads.

Delos Archaeological Site, Delos

This uninhabited island (accessible by way of Mykonos) was a sacred place for ancient Greeks and is one of the most important Panhellenic sanctuaries. Walk around temples, theaters, former houses, and truly magnificent mosaics.

Temple Of Apollo, Naxos

The huge marble gate—actually an unfinished temple dedicated to Apollo—is one of the most arresting sights in Greece, and the first thing you’ll see as your ferry boat docks in Naxos.

