The collection of art museums and galleries is extensive in Buenos Aires. Some of them are huge, some tiny, but all offer fascinating displays and exhibitions.

The following Buenos Aires museums and galleries itinerary is very immersive; break it into two days by neighborhood or genre, or simply omit one or two of the options if you want a more laid-back approach.

Morning: San Telmo and La Boca

Contemporary artists that cross the boundaries between themes and mediums all yearn to have their pieces displayed in La Boca’s Fundación PROA, but only the best are chosen by this modern, eclectic, and revered museum that houses solely temporary exhibitions.

Permanent collections can be viewed at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo and Museo de Arte Moderno, which handily lie side by side in nearby San Telmo. Stroll up to La Poesía for lunch, a historic meeting point for local poets and writers.

Afternoon: Recoleta and Palermo

Check out the largest public collection of art in Latin America at Recoleta’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, which includes works by many national and international greats and is free to enter.

For a break from austere exhibition halls, head over to the nearby Museo de Arte Popular José Hernández to browse the artisanal works of gaucho culture. Head north a couple of blocks to the city’s most popular art museum, the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (MALBA), which is home to some of the region’s most historic pieces of art, as well as exhibitions by internationally renowned artists.

If you still have energy, catch a D Line (green) Subte to the Juramento stop, which lies just a couple of blocks from two of Buenos Aires’s lesser visited yet excellent museums. Museo Casa de Yrurtia displays work by Argentine sculptor Rogelio Yrurtia in his former house, while the Museo de Arte Español Enrique Larreta presents ancient Spanish art and some beautiful gardens.

Evening: Centro

Choose between a show at the luxurious Teatro Colón or a film at the historic Cine Gaumont, either of which is traditionally followed by a dinner of pizza at Güerrin.

Related Travel Guide