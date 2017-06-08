Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buenos Aires Museums and Galleries Itinerary

By Nicholas Mills, author of Moon Buenos Aires

The collection of art museums and galleries is extensive in Buenos Aires. Some of them are huge, some tiny, but all offer fascinating displays and exhibitions.

The following Buenos Aires museums and galleries itinerary is very immersive; break it into two days by neighborhood or genre, or simply omit one or two of the options if you want a more laid-back approach.

The glassy exterior of Fundacion PROA in Buenos Aires.
More sophisticated than the brightly colored Caminito lying alongside, the PROA is one of the leading contemporary and modern art galleries in the city. Photo © Natalia Bianchi.

Morning: San Telmo and La Boca

Contemporary artists that cross the boundaries between themes and mediums all yearn to have their pieces displayed in La Boca’s Fundación PROA, but only the best are chosen by this modern, eclectic, and revered museum that houses solely temporary exhibitions.

The front of the Museums of Conteporary Art and Modern Art in Buenos Aires.
Explore the permanent collections at these side-by-side museums in Buenos Aires. Photo © Natalia Bianchi.

Permanent collections can be viewed at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo and Museo de Arte Moderno, which handily lie side by side in nearby San Telmo. Stroll up to La Poesía for lunch, a historic meeting point for local poets and writers.

Afternoon: Recoleta and Palermo

Check out the largest public collection of art in Latin America at Recoleta’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, which includes works by many national and international greats and is free to enter.

For a break from austere exhibition halls, head over to the nearby Museo de Arte Popular José Hernández to browse the artisanal works of gaucho culture. Head north a couple of blocks to the city’s most popular art museum, the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (MALBA), which is home to some of the region’s most historic pieces of art, as well as exhibitions by internationally renowned artists.

The front of the renowed Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires.
MALBA is perhaps the most popular and famous museum in Buenos Aires. Photo © Natalia Bianchi.

If you still have energy, catch a D Line (green) Subte to the Juramento stop, which lies just a couple of blocks from two of Buenos Aires’s lesser visited yet excellent museums. Museo Casa de Yrurtia displays work by Argentine sculptor Rogelio Yrurtia in his former house, while the Museo de Arte Español Enrique Larreta presents ancient Spanish art and some beautiful gardens.

Beautiful interior hallway of Teatro Colon.
The glitz of Teatro Colón
draws thousands to its ballet, opera, and classical music performances. Photo courtesy of Teatro Colón.

Evening: Centro

Choose between a show at the luxurious Teatro Colón or a film at the historic Cine Gaumont, either of which is traditionally followed by a dinner of pizza at Güerrin.

