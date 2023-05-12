Where Should Your Next RV Adventure Be?There's nothing like the freedom of the open road! Get inspired and find out where you should be taking your RV next!Nevada and the Extraterrestrial HighwayAs you drive through this expansive desert highway, you might hear the sound of the X-Files theme in the distance.Expect: brilliant night skies and an alpine oasis.Best times to go: Early summer and fallColorado National Parks LoopThere's just something about Colorado that inspires adventure...and you'll find so much of it on the National Parks loop!Expect: Mountain views, deep canyons, ancestral Puebloan dwellingsBest times to go: Summer or early fallMichigan's Upper PeninsulaYou're looking for romance and Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the place to find it!Expect: Rocky cliffs, sandy beaches, unspoiled wildernessBest times to go: Summer to early fallNew England You're looking for a color explosion and there's nothing more dramatic than New England in the fall.Expect: Fall foliage, historic small towns, covered bridgesBest time to go: FallBlue Ridge ParkwayWhen you're looking for epic, there's one clear winner! Blue Ridge Parkway offers the most stunning vistas you could imagine.Expect: Panoramic mountain views, hiking, historic sitesBest times to go: Late spring through fallThe Dakotas LoopYou're looking for the variety of the Dakotas - from seemingly barren deserts to lush forests!Expect: Diverse, rugged landscapes and wildlifeBest time to go: Summer or early fallPick a road trip readWhich view most inspires you? Favorite outdoor activity?What's on your road trip playlist?Pick a bird