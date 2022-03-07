Enter for a Chance to Win the Books for Adventurers Sweepstakes

Promotion Start Date: Thursday, March 11, 2022 at 12:01AM EST

Promotion End Date: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:59PM EST

Prize(s)*: one (1) hardcover copy of The Far Land by Brandon Presser and one (1) hardcover copy of Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe by Moon Travel Guides.

Sponsor Coordinator Initials/Work Station No.:

 

Please read official rules here.

 

Enter for the chance to win one of the following prizes: five (5) First Prizes. There are five (5) prizes available for five (5) winners.

Each of the five (5) First Prizes consists of one (1) hardcover copy of The Far Land by Brandon Presser (ARV $30.00) and one (1) hardcover copy of Wanderlust: A Traveler’s Guide to the Globe by Moon Travel Guides (ARV $40.00).

o The total ARV for each of the First Prizes is $70.00.

o The total ARV for all of the First Prizes is $350.00.

The Far Land

The Far Land

by Brandon Presser

USD: $30 / CAD: $38

Buy Now

03 / 08 / 2022

Wanderlust

Wanderlust

by Moon Travel Guides

USD: $40 / CAD: $50

Buy Now

10 / 22 / 2019

Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

Meet The Author: Brandon Presser

Brandon Presser was born in Ottawa, Canada, and has lived in Paris, Tokyo, and New York City. Called a “rough-and-tough adventurer” by Entertainment Weekly, he has visited over 130 countries, and his travel writing has been featured in numerous publications including Bloomberg, Harper’s Bazaar, Condé Nast Traveler and Lonely Planet. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.
 

Discover More