Which Trail Snack Are You?One of the most important essentials to include on a hiking trip is a trail snack. They're perfect for mid-way breaks or celebratory treats at the end of a hike. Best of all, there's a snack for everyone. Find out which snack you'd be and should take along on your next hike!Protein BarHeadstrong and always ready to go, you're most like the energy-filled protein bar! Never one to back down from a challenge, people know you as someone who's constantly pushing the limits to reach new heights. You don't mind doing activities by yourself, if anything, it helps you remain focused on your personal goals. When you do choose to hike with others, you're most likely leading the crew up and down the trail. Pack a few - or a bunch - of protein packed bars on your next hike to remind yourself of your strength and fortitude. Trail MixLike the colorful trail mix, you're a ball of spontaneous energy, and fun is the name of your game. Every time we reach into a bag of trail mix, we never know if we'll be picking up some chocolate, yogurt chips, nuts, or granola and in a way, your desire for adventure is just the same! You love venturing beyond the known and you're not afraid of some unpredictability. You believe that life is something to be enjoyed and not taken too seriously. Plus, your friends are grateful to have you on every hike because you have the best jokes to keep the laughs coming.Fresh/Dried Fruit With all that natural sweetness, the trail snack that you're most like is fresh or dried fruit! You have an approachable charm about you that makes everyone feel light when you're around. Whether you consider yourself an extrovert or an introvert, you lean towards being sociable and are always up for some quality time with those you adore. In fact, you might even be the one organizing hikes with your friends in the first place! As fruits come in many variety, it may also be easy for you to make friends with many different types of people. Nuts & SeedsLike these nutrient-dense snacks, you give off a mighty and powerful vibe. Strong and enduring, you know the key to life is simple: perseverance. You're diligent about setting up goals and even more persistent in doing everything you can to ensure they're met - no matter how long it takes. You don't care for shortcuts and are more than willing to take the long route towards success if it means being able to sustain your achievements. And like the humble snack, you're happy to provide support to others in their own journey towards growth.GranolaA popular staple in every hiker's pantry, you're known and loved as being a dependable source for others to rely on. Like the granola, you come with just the right amount of sweetness. You're a relaxing presence and are always able to bring a sense of calm to the room. You consider yourself to be nurturing and would go out of your way to ensure others are feeling comfortable. When on a hike with friends, you're probably the one who made sure to pack all the band-aids and extra snacks for everyone! Peanut Butter and Jelly SandwichThere's nothing more classic than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich - except, maybe, you! You believe in the tried and true, and you appreciate the comfort you find in all that's familiar. Reliable and competent, you're known for being well-prepared for all that life puts your way and you have your natural instincts to thank for it! You believe that success is when opportunities meet preparation and you're determined to live your life as an example to that motto. Plus, your hiking buddies are always grateful that you remembered to bring a map! It's the morning of your hike! What's the first thing you do before you hit the trail? How often do you hike?What's the first thing you'd pack for your hike?Who would you pick as a hiking buddy?Which view are you most excited to see at the top?

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle