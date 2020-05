Where Should You Travel Based on Your MBTI Personality? According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, there are 16 basic personality types that we can all be categorized under. Knowing yours could lead to more self-awareness - or it could just be fun! If you've taken an MBTI test and know which of the 16 personalities you have, take this quick questionnaire to find out which destination would make a perfect fit for you! Athens, Greece Curious yet private, INTJs like having the freedom to explore new perspectives and ideas – as long as they can do it on their terms. Falling into this personality type means you enjoy traveling somewhere that offers mental stimulation over pure relaxation. A city thriving with a rich ancient history like Athens, Greece can fulfill just that. Visit the Acropolis or National Archaeological Museum for an educational treat or watch a movie screening outdoor atop the 2,000-year-old Hadrian’s Reservoir!Prague, Czech RepublicKnown as creative geniuses, INTP’s minds are always filled with theories and ideas. Being the powerful brainstormer that you are, locations that boast innovative advancements may call to you most. As the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague’s modern architectural developments are contributing to the dramatic transformations of the city’s landscape. Find out more by visiting the National Technical Museum! Or take a stroll down Golden Lane on the premise of the Prague Castle, where alchemists were rumored to congregate in olden times.New York City, New York Authoritative and independent, ENTJs are forces to be reckoned with as they take on challenges with headstrong conviction. Traveling as one would mean you’re up for experiences that may take you out of your comfort zone, especially if It means having a chance to prove you can. A bustling place like New York City might be a good match for your dominant and strong-willed nature. Grab a bike and take a ride across the Brooklyn Bridge, or try a unique museum, like the one dedicated to the history of the American gangster. London, United KingdomAlways up for a healthy debate, the ENTP group is comprised of quick-witted, honest, knowledgeable, and horizon-expanding people. Discovering new perspectives that stimulate your intellect might be one of your favorite parts of traveling as an ENTP. Taking a visit to London, where opinions are as free and lifestyles are fluid, could do just that. Experience 18th century London life at the Dennis Severs’ House, or get a taste of international flavors at the Brixton Market. Barcelona, SpainWhile seemingly soft-spoken, INFJs carry strong beliefs that they’re more than ready to advocate for. Being a true idealist at heart, you love traveling for sentimental reasons. A relaxed city like Barcelona, Spain can give the setting needed to create meaningful moments, whether you’re traveling alone or with loved ones. Have a quiet adventure through the Labyrinth Park of Horta, known as the oldest garden in the city. Or enjoy a sweet history lesson at the Chocolate Museum! Paris, FranceKnown as the mediator, reserved and calm INFPs are guided by principles of balance and harmony. With a large demographic of this group being poets and musicians, INFP travelers like you appreciate an aesthetically pleasing location for inspiration. Paris would be the perfect muse for that daydreamy novel being written in your head. Stop by the iconic Parisian bookstore Shakespeare and Company, which doubles as a hotel for traveling writers. And check out the I Love You Wall for ideas on how to express your love in every language!Toronto, Ontario With charismatic leaders, teachers, and politicians falling under this personality, ENFJs are known for their outspoken nature, altruistic intent, and communicative abilities to inspire collaboration. If you belong to this group of travelers, be sure to visit Canada’s conscientious, socially progressive, and diverse-minded city: Toronto. Socialize with pets and their owners at the Berczy Park Dog Fountain, or try out the world’s first random book vending machine at The Monkey’s Paw!Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Made for adventure and never-ending enthusiasm for social connections, ENFP’s free spirit allows them to truly step out of their comfort zones to explore the world unknown. Travelers with this personality do well in settings that feel unfamiliar, given their uncanny ability to make any place feel like home. A city filled with fun-loving and dynamic energy as Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) would make the perfect vacation spot for ENFPs. Grab a full view of the city lights with a Bonsais River Cruise that includes a dinner buffet, or practice your haggling skills at the popular Ben Thanh Market.Edinburgh, Scotland Self-sufficient and autonomous, ISTJs thrive in structured organizations, knowing they contribute as an important part of the system. If you’re one of these sharp fact-based thinkers, traveling is best done in locations that allow for careful planning and strategizing. ISTJs would appreciate Edinburgh, Scotland’s militaristic and intellectual history, as well as the reserved nature of this traditional city. Peek at one of the best views of the city at the top of Jacob’s ladder in Old Town. Visit Charlotte Square where some of Scotland’s most inventive minds lived during the Scottish Enlightenment! Tokyo, Japan Comprised of people dedicated to tradition and order, the ESTJ group collectively agrees on the importance of upholding laws and guidelines in life. Dubbed as an executive, you might be known as a meticulous traveler, preferring structured trips over laissez-faire planning. While known for its’ stimulating city life, visitors notice that order is at the root of Tokyo’s foundation: an ideal combination for the ESTJ. See how an underground farm is thriving within a city landscape at Pasona O2, and be seated for a meal by your ninja waiter at Ninja Akasaka, a restaurant modeled after feudal Japan!Budapest, Hungary Generous and kind, yet meticulous to the point of perfectionism, ISFJs are known and adored for their sensitive and receptive nature. Traveling as one might mean you enjoy locations with lots to do, but also areas to slow down and recharge. Like you, Budapest is known as a reserved and humble city, yet they have much to be proud of. Visit the impressive Vajdahunyad Castle which showcases 4 architecture styles (Gothic, Baroque, Renaissance, and Romanesque), or stroll through The Garden of Philosophy for some personal downtime while on your trip! Rome, Italy Sunny ESFJ personalities are typically popular, outgoing, and love taking responsibility for organizing social events. As a traveler, you’re probably the one doing all the planning for fun and unique activities for the whole group. Traveling to Rome gives you plenty of options; with a lively setting, expressive people, and rich culture, ESFJs would have a blast here! Explore the intimate streets of Centro Storico for food, art, and socializing. Witness the past come alive at Rome’s Gladiator School where epic scenes of Roman military history are recreated!Amsterdam, Netherlands An explorer of the world through their physical senses, ISTPs embody cool rationalism with their private, but friendly personas. As a traveler, you’re most likely looking for activities that include some exercise, like hiking. A city like Amsterdam might offer just what you’re looking for. Get a personal tour of the city by biking through the city with the many bike routes available, or rent a boat to coast down the scenic canals! Marrakesh, MoroccoLeaping before they look, ESTPs love the thrill of getting caught up in the moment. Highly organized environments may feel too constricting for you, so traveling somewhere out of the ordinary would be the best option to take. A trip to Marrakesh, Morocco offers novel stimulations for all your senses and an adventure you won’t forget! Follow your nose to Mechoui Alley for new culinary experiences, or listen to the busy sounds of the blacksmith’s workshop as they hammer away on Moroccan metalwork at Souq Haddadine. Vienna, AustriaOriginal, artistic, and fiercely independent, ISFPs are highly protective of their freedom of choice. Traveling as an ISFP means you enjoy aesthetically pleasing environments and also places that celebrate individualism. Meet Vienna: a city filled with creative charm with an emphasis on culture, music, and art. Socialize like famous writers, scientists, artists, and politicians would in the 17th century at popular Viennese coffee houses. Then, attend a classical concert in the city where Europe’s most well-known composers (i.e. Mozart & Beethoven) once worked and lived!Kingston, JamaicaWith a personality boasting more flair than the typical, ESFPs thrive in the limelight more naturally than most people do. As the life of the party, you just want to have a good time, and a lively vacation spot would be your perfect match! Swing into Kingston, Jamaica for endless offers of adventures and fun. Go salsa dancing at the Regency Bar & Lounge, and, if you're planning ahead, schedule in time for the Carnival that takes place mid-April!Which of these 16 personalities are you?

