Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills
Nikki Goth Itoi
The Hudson Valley is a breath of fresh air: explore historic estates, hike wild mountain terrain, and bask in small-town charm with Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from day trips from New York City to week-long road trips and a 6-day bike tour, designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, art-lovers, foodies, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Bike along rolling hills and quiet country roads, hike to rushing waterfalls, hit the slopes in the winter, or discover the best spots to see the striking fall foliage. Take a tour of Washington Irving's romantic home, admire the historic Rockefeller Estate, go antiquing in Cold Spring Village, or stroll through Sleepy Hollow. Take a cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America, browse the produce at a farmers market, sip your way along a Hudson Valley wine trail, or savor local cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant
- The best hikes in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, with detailed maps, mileage and difficulty ratings
- Honest advice from Catskills native Nikki Goth Itoi on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from full-service resorts and historic inns to secluded cabins and campsites
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus how to get there and get around
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the Hudson Valley and the Catskills your way.
Exploring more of the Northeast? Check out Moon New England. Headed to the Big Apple? Try Moon New York City or Moon New York Walks.
Moon New York State
Julie Schwietert Collazo
Discover New York State with Moon Travel Guides!
From the iconic NYC skyline to the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes, Moon New York State reveals the best of the Empire State. Inside you'll find:
Want to experience NYC like a local? Check out Moon New York Walks. Hitting the road? Try Moon New England Road Trip.
From the iconic NYC skyline to the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes, Moon New York State reveals the best of the Empire State. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic itineraries for every budget and timeline, from a weekend in the city to a two-week road trip
- Curated advice for culture mavens, foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, foliage-seekers, and more
- Unique activities and can't-miss sights: Visit historic landmarks and explore the charming riverside towns of the Hudson Valley. Sample local wine and cheese upstate, or have lunch at the Culinary Institute of America. Go hiking in the Catskills or boating on the Finger Lakes. Relax on the beaches of Montauk, or take an autumnal leaf-peeping tour. Walk the High Line, browse the quirky boutiques of Lower Manhattan, and grab a nightcap at a rooftop bar overlooking the city
- Day trips from New York City to Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills
- Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from native New Yorker Julie Schwietert Collazo
- Detailed and thorough information, including background on history, culture, and geography
- Expertly crafted maps and reference photos throughout
- Focused coverage of New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, the Capital-Saratoga region, the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands-Seaway, Buffalo, and the Niagara region
Want to experience NYC like a local? Check out Moon New York Walks. Hitting the road? Try Moon New England Road Trip.
Moon New York City
Christopher Kompanek
From the corner bodega to the top of the Empire State Building, NYC is overflowing with energy and culture. Experience the city with a local with Moon New York City.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a self-guided neighborhood walk
- See the Sights: Dive into culture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or stroll down sun-dappled paths in Central Park before dinner and a Broadway show
- Get a Taste of the City: From cutting-edge fine dining to a slice from a beloved pizzeria, New York has something for every palate
- Bars and Nightlife: Jazz clubs, beer gardens, cocktail lounges, world-class theater, and parties that don't end before dawn: New York is truly the city that never sleeps
- Trusted Advice: Native New Yorker and journalist Christopher Kompanek shows you his hometown
- Strategic Itineraries: Make the most of your trip with ideas for foodies, culture-seekers, families traveling with kids, and more
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps so you can explore on your own
- Handy Tools: Background information on history and culture, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
With Moon New York City's practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.
Looking to experience more world-class cities? Try Moon Boston or Moon Chicago. Exploring the rest of the Empire State? Check out Moon New York State or Moon Niagara Falls.
Moon Pennsylvania
Rachel Vigoda
Visit historic battlefields, share the road with horse-drawn buggies, and explore two vibrant cities on the rise. Inside Moon Pennsylvania you'll find:
- Strategic itineraries like a 7-day spin through the best of the state, weekend trips, and tips for history buffs, families, and outdoor adventurers
- The top sights and unique experiences: Sneak a peek at the Liberty Bell and museum-hop in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Hike, camp, or show off your snowboarding skills in the Poconos, spot roaming elk in the Pennsylvania Wilds, and relax on the shores of Lake Erie. Learn about American history at Gettysburg, marvel at Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece in the Laurel Highlands, or take a horse-drawn buggy through Amish country. Find the best Philly cheesesteak, indulge in all that Hershey has to offer, and try a "Pittsburgh-style" sandwich stuffed with fries
- Suggestions for day trips from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, including Bucks County, Amish Country, Moraine and McConnells Mill State Parks, Fallingwater, and Cook Forest State Park
- Local tips from Philadelphia local Rachel Vigoda on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay
- Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture
- Focused coverage of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Dutch Country, the Pocono Mountains, Pittsburgh, the Alleghenies, the Lake Region, and Pennsylvania Wilds
With Moon Pennsylvania's practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of the Keystone State.
Staying in the city? Try Moon Pittsburgh or Moon Philadelphia. Exploring more of the East Coast? Try Moon Virginia & Maryland or Moon Washington DC.
Moon New York City Walks
Moon Travel Guides
Experience the city that never sleeps like a local: on foot! Whether you're strolling along tree-lined streets in the Village or hustling down Fifth Avenue, discover the best of the Big Apple with Moon New York City Walks.
- Walk through the city's coolest neighborhoods, including Soho, the West Village, the Lower East Side, Williamsburg, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Find your scene with top ten lists for restaurants, arts and culture, and coffee
- Get to know the real New York on six customizable walks: Stroll past icons like the Flatiron Building, the Empire State Building, and Rockefeller Center, or learn more about the history of jazz and the Harlem Renaissance. Take in jaw-dropping views along the High Line, shop the trendiest brands in the Meatpacking District, and explore world-famous galleries and museums. Cross the Williamsburg Bridge, hit a flea market, and discover coffee shops tucked among the Brooklyn warehouses. Sample authentic Chinese noodles and dim sum, comforting soul food, and old-school deli standbys, or admire the city skyline from one of New York's many rooftop bars
- Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
- Discover public transportation options like bike rentals, subway, taxis, buses, and ferries
With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can explore New York at your own pace, without missing a beat.
Check out our guides to more of the world's best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon Tokyo Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Rome Walks, and Moon London Walks.