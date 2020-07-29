The Hudson Valley is a breath of fresh air: explore historic estates, hike wild mountain terrain, and bask in small-town charm with Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills. Inside you'll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries, from day trips from New York City to week-long road trips and a 6-day bike tour, designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, art-lovers, foodies, and more

from day trips from New York City to week-long road trips and a 6-day bike tour, designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, art-lovers, foodies, and more Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Bike along rolling hills and quiet country roads, hike to rushing waterfalls, hit the slopes in the winter, or discover the best spots to see the striking fall foliage. Take a tour of Washington Irving's romantic home, admire the historic Rockefeller Estate, go antiquing in Cold Spring Village, or stroll through Sleepy Hollow. Take a cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America, browse the produce at a farmers market, sip your way along a Hudson Valley wine trail, or savor local cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant

Bike along rolling hills and quiet country roads, hike to rushing waterfalls, hit the slopes in the winter, or discover the best spots to see the striking fall foliage. Take a tour of Washington Irving's romantic home, admire the historic Rockefeller Estate, go antiquing in Cold Spring Village, or stroll through Sleepy Hollow. Take a cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America, browse the produce at a farmers market, sip your way along a Hudson Valley wine trail, or savor local cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant The best hikes in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, with detailed maps, mileage and difficulty ratings

with detailed maps, mileage and difficulty ratings Honest advice from Catskills native Nikki Goth Itoi on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from full-service resorts and historic inns to secluded cabins and campsites

from Catskills native Nikki Goth Itoi on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from full-service resorts and historic inns to secluded cabins and campsites Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus how to get there and get around

With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the Hudson Valley and the Catskills your way.







Exploring more of the Northeast? Check out Moon New England. Headed to the Big Apple? Try Moon New York City or Moon New York Walks.