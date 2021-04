Can You Match the Stadium Song to the MLB Team?Most Major League Baseball teams have that one song that fans associate with their hometown team—can you match the song to the team?"Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond"Just Gettin' Started" by Poo Bear, DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam, & Kent Jones"Lazy Mary" by Lou Monte"The Beer Barrel Polka""Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle