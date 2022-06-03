Author Needed: Ireland Travel Guidebook
Avalon Travel, a division of Hachette Book Group, is seeking a professional writer to author the Moon Ireland guidebook. This is a contract position, not a full-time office job.
The writer should live in Ireland, or must have very close ties to the country and visit often. The writer must be very knowledgeable about popular attractions, should be able to provide strategic planning advice for travelers, and should have previous experience writing about Ireland.
AT writers are compensated with an advance and royalty. This guidebook will be in the Moon Handbooks format, and the writer selected to be the guidebook author will be responsible for updating the book every two to three years.
Interested applicants should submit a resume, a cover letter, and up to five relevant clips to acquisitions@hbgusa.com . In the cover letter, explain why you are the best person to write Moon Ireland. Please include "Moon Ireland" in the subject line of your message. The Moon acquisitions page (moon.com/acquisitions) includes more information about our expectations and the work involved.
No phone calls, please. Qualified applicants will be contacted for further consideration. (Note: There is no need to submit a full proposal at this point.) We apologize that we may not be able to respond personally to each applicant.
HBG is an equal opportunity employer.
About Moon
Moon Travel Guides was founded in 1973 with a mission to advocate for independent, active, and conscious travel. We started out with guides to Asia published by founder Bill Dalton on a Xerox machine (yes, really)—and nowadays, we’re the #1 publisher of travel guides to the Americas and have expanded our coverage globally. Our team is comprised of experienced editors, designers, cartographers, and marketers who ensure that our books are easy-to-use and reflect our brand values. Our program is simple:
1. Wherever we cover, we prioritize local businesses, authentic voices, celebrating the outdoors, and traveling strategically and sustainably. We value diversity and strive to be inclusive.
2. We look for authors that share those values and are excited to share their destinations with the world.